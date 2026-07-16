E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Teachers protest salary delay, terminations

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BAJAUR: Teachers of second-shift classes in government schools here on Wednesday protested against the non-payment of salaries and the termination of their several colleagues.

The demonstration was held outside the office of the education department in Civil Colony in Khar, headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, and was attended by scores of male and female teachers.

Carrying placards inscribed with their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against officials of the education department over their unpaid salaries since January 2024.

Leaders of the All Bajaur Second Shift Teachers Association including its president Rizwanullah Salarzai said that more than 400 male and female teachers had been serving in second-shift classes in public sector educational institutions across the district since March 2022.

However, they alleged that the teachers had not received salaries over the past 30 months, causing severe financial and mental distress among them.

Holding senior officials of the local education department responsible for the delay, they said Bajaur was the only district where second-shift teachers were deprived of salaries.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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