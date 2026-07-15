E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Hospital sanitary workers without pay

A Correspondent Published Updated
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OKARA: One hundred and twenty sanitary workers of the District Headquarters Hospital have not been paid their salaries for the last three months.

A worker, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that they used to get their Rs32,000 salary every month instead of the 10th but they had not been paid even that for the last three months. After a protest for three days, the contractor’s representative, Khalil, assured to pay the whole balance amount by 20th of the current month.

The security guards of the hospital are also facing similar situation and they were paid partial salary some days back. The hospital workers have demanded Deputy Commisioner Ahmad Usman Javaid to take notice of the situation.

BALLOTING: The water management department of the district selected through ballotting 38 farmers for subsidised laser land levellers.

A ceremony was held at municipal hall in the city where Deputy Commisioner Ahmad Usman Javaid along with Deputy Director Muhammad Younis held balloting for selection of 38 farmers from the applicants. Each leveller costs Rs600,000.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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