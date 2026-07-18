RMC approves Rs10.76bn budget with Rs3bn for development schemes

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday approved a Rs10.760 billion budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, allocating Rs3 billion for new development schemes.

The budget was presented by RMC Chief Municipal Officer Imran Ali and approved by RMC Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Salman Ghani.

According to the approved budget, the total outlay is Rs10.760 billion. Of this, Rs2.6 billion has been allocated for non-development expenditure, Rs1.734 billion for ongoing development schemes and Rs3 billion for new development works.

An amount of Rs525.497 million has been allocated for salaries of RMC employees, Rs750 million for pensions of retired employees, Rs1 billion for contingency and services, and Rs825 million for charged expenditure.

Rs2 billion earmarked for repair of municipal infrastructure, Rs207 million for sports activities and Rs100 million for community-based works

The budget earmarks Rs2 billion for the repair of municipal infrastructure, Rs207 million for sports activities and Rs100 million for community-based works.

According to the budget document, the RMC expects to receive Rs750 million from its share of the urban immovable property tax, Rs905 million from its share of the tax on the transfer of immovable property, Rs50,000 from the sale of forms, Rs20.260 million from car parking fees, Rs426.487 million from the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) share and Rs170.108 million as a special-purpose grant from the Punjab government.

The civic body also expects to generate Rs2.5 million from the sale of machinery, equipment and condemned vehicles, Rs2 million from the sale of stores and confiscated materials, Rs0.5 million from library subscription fees, Rs25.700 million from general bus stand fees, Rs8.210 million from wagon stand fees, Rs3.5 million from rickshaw and motorcycle parking fees, Rs125 million from the approval of building plans, Rs750 million from change-of-land-use fees and Rs225 million from penalties for violations of building plan regulations.

A senior RMC official said commercialisation fee receipts were lower than last year because the divisional-level committee had not met to approve new areas for commercial use.

However, he said the RMC planned to further enhance its revenue and would soon submit a plan to the administrator for approval. He added that the civic body would follow the Punjab government’s policy while executing development schemes.

He said that in the absence of an elected local government, the administration would seek suggestions for development works from the Punjab government and elected representatives of city constituencies. He added that work on the digitalisation of records and improvement of civic services would begin soon.

He said the provincial government was keen to improve civic facilities and that a plan in this regard would be prepared soon.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026