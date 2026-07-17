E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Govt increases petrol price by Rs5.44, diesel by Rs31.05 per litre for next three days

Khaleeq Kiani Published Updated
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The government on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs5.44 and Rs31.05 per litre, respectively, with immediate effect for the next three days until July 20, to pass on the impact of higher import premiums and global prices following renewed regional tensions.

Following the increase, the price of petrol stands at Rs316.15 per litre and that of HSD at Rs354.35.

The Petroleum Division’s press release notifying the increase said the new prices would be effective from July 18 (Saturday).

The diesel price has come down from a peak of Rs520.35 recorded on April 3. Its price had started rising from Rs281 per litre after the US-Iran war broke out on February 28.

The petrol price had peaked at Rs458.41 on April 3 after beginning its upward trajectory from Rs266 in the first week of March.

Earlier today, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced that fuel prices would now be fixed on a daily basis due to fluctuations in international market prices following renewed hostilities between Iran and the US.

The government had been announcing weekly revisions to fuel prices since early March, alongside measures for the conservation of fuel amid possible oil supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The federal government in April also announced targeted relief measures to provide subsidised fuel.

The petroleum minister stated that the cabinet and the prime minister had decided to give the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) the responsibility of deciding fuel prices on a daily basis based on international market trends.

He added that Ogra would “not just publish the fuel rates on its website that are used to determine prices, but also publish the factors leading to the price that we see at each petrol pump”.

The government is currently charging about Rs105 per litre on both products in the form of customs duty, in addition to the petroleum levy, climate support levy and inland freight equalisation margin.

The daily pricing decision was rejected by the All Pakistan Dealers Association, which said it would consider a protest plan next week.

Petrol is mainly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers, and changes in its price affect the middle and lower-middle classes.

Similarly, changes in diesel prices also impact the public at large, as it is mainly used in the heavy transport sector, power plants and large generators.

Petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are the major revenue earners, with monthly sales of about 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes, compared to just 10,000 tonnes of monthly demand for kerosene.

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Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

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