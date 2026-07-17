E-Paper | July 17, 2026

In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride

Reuters Published Updated
Residents play soccer in a park as one of them does Lamine Yamal's trademark "304" hand gestures after scoring goals, a reference to the neighborhood's postal code, at Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, Spain on July 16, 2026 — Reuters
Residents play soccer in a park as one of them does Lamine Yamal's trademark "304" hand gestures after scoring goals, a reference to the neighborhood's postal code, at Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, Spain on July 16, 2026 — Reuters
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The pitch where Spain forward Lamine Yamal honed his skills in a working-class, multi-ethnic neighbourhood outside Barcelona was buzzing with life on Thursday as locals looked ahead with pride to the World Cup final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

“Now that the moment has come when the two of them are going to play against each other, it’s incredible,” said Keba, an 18-year-old Senegalese resident, referring to Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal’s well-known admiration for Messi.

Messi, 39, enjoyed the peak years of his career at Barcelona, having come through the club’s youth academy, and a viral photograph showing the Argentine with a baby Lamine Yamal, now 19, has captured imaginations ahead of Sunday’s final in New Jersey.

Pedro, 83, talks in front of a jersey of soccer player Lamine Yamal displaying on the wall of Bar El Cordobes at Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, north of Barcelona, Spain on July 16, 2026. — Reuters
Pedro, 83, talks in front of a jersey of soccer player Lamine Yamal displaying on the wall of Bar El Cordobes at Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, north of Barcelona, Spain on July 16, 2026. — Reuters

As children from migrant families played on a pitch behind a mural featuring Lamine Yamal’s face in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, in the coastal city of Mataro, his grandmother, Fatima Nasraoui, and his 15-year-old cousin Rayan watched from a nearby bench.

“I want Spain to win,” she said, adding that she would shout loudly if he scores.

“To me, Lamine means many good things, but above all, he’s like a brother because we grew up together,” his cousin said.

Lamine Yamal’s grandmother, Fatima Nasraoui, and his cousin Rayan, 15, sit on a bench at a park in Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, north of Barcelona, Spain on July 16, 2026. — Reuters
Lamine Yamal’s grandmother, Fatima Nasraoui, and his cousin Rayan, 15, sit on a bench at a park in Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, north of Barcelona, Spain on July 16, 2026. — Reuters

Lamine Yamal, who was born in Spain to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, has never forgotten his roots. Throughout his career, he has honoured Rocafonda with his trademark “304” hand gesture after scoring goals — a reference to the neighbourhood’s postal code.

During the World Cup, he has worn a headband with “Rocafonda” on it, donned the flags of his parents’ countries of origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

FIFA World Cup 2026
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