E-Paper | July 17, 2026

'A great innings comes to an end': Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers dies at 89

AFP Published Updated
West Indian cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers (C) watches the first day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at the P Sara Oval Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on October 22, 2015. — AFP/File
West Indian cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers (C) watches the first day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at the P Sara Oval Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on October 22, 2015. — AFP/File
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Sir Garfield Sobers, arguably the greatest all-rounder of all time, has died aged 89, West Indies Cricket announced on Friday.

“A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers,” West Indies Cricket posted on X above a photograph of him titled ‘Legend. Icon. Hero’.

Sobers played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78 and took 235 wickets at 34.03 runs each.

In a poll of 100 cricket experts in 1999, both Australian batsman Donald Bradman and Sobers were chosen in Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the 20th Century, with the West Indian all-rounder garnering 90 votes.

Bradman had an extraordinary 100 votes and yet before his own death in 2001, ‘the Don’ paid the ultimate tribute to Sobers.

“He is, in my opinion, the greatest cricketer of all time,” said Bradman.

For many, he is perhaps best known for becoming the first player to hit six sixes in one over — Glamorgan’s Malcolm Nash being the unfortunate bowler when Sobers played county cricket for Nottinghamshire.

They paid tribute to him, describing him as “cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounder and an iconic figure in Nottinghamshire history”.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers,” the club said.

England also paid tribute on social media, calling Sobers “one of the greatest to ever play the game”.

“Forever in our hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers,” they added.

Indian cricket’s governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), paid a fulsome tribute as well.

“The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounders,” it said.

“His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” they added and posted a video of Sobers interacting with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian players during the tour of the West Indies in 2024.

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