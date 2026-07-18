CDA to receive revised bids for new Convention Centre on July 21

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will receive revised technical and financial bids from two shortlisted joint ventures (JVs) on Tuesday for the construction of the New Islamabad Convention, Exhibition and Expo Centre (NICEEC).

NICEEC is being planned ahead of next year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. According to a CDA document, “the flagship facility will serve as a world-class multi-functional venue for conventions, exhibitions, expos, trade fairs and cultural events, and will also host the SCO summit in 2027.”

The CDA is racing against time as considerable time has already been consumed in the bidding process. The revised technical and financial bids were originally scheduled to be received on June 24. The deadline was first extended to June 29 and has now been revised to July 21.

The project will be built near the Bhara Kahu Bypass in the Malpur area, about three kilometres from the existing Jinnah Convention Centre.

CDA officials said revised technical and financial bids would be received on July 21, and the financial bids would be opened about a week later to award the contract.

“We are hopeful that construction work will start in August and within one year the main component of the project will be completed before the start of the SCO,” a CDA official said.

According to the PC-I, the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs19.3 billion, including contingency, consultancy, utility and landscaping costs. Sources said the main project is estimated to cost Rs16 billion, with a covered area of 270,000 square feet and a 60-foot-high main hall, to be completed in 18 months.

They said the CDA is targeting completion of the project’s main components within one year.

Sources said the revised design is likely to reduce the covered area to some extent while increasing the height of the main hall from 60 feet to 85 feet.

“The total cost of the project is Rs16 billion with a 270,000-square-foot covered area and a 60-foot-high main hall. In the revised design, if changes are made, the cost of the project will increase or decrease accordingly, but in accordance with the law and the volume of work,” a CDA official said.

Initially, three JVs were in the race. However, after the technical evaluation, the CDA shortlisted two joint ventures comprising international and local firms.

Sources said the design submitted by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau-led JV had been approved, and both responsive JVs had been directed to submit revised technical and supplementary financial bids based on the approved design.

A CDA official said that whichever of the two firms wins the contract would execute the project on a fast-track basis.

“Since both responsive companies are among the world’s best, we are confident that the project will be completed before the start of the SCO,” the official said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026