Pink salt value addition finance scheme launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday digitally inaugurated the Pink Salt Value Addition Financing Scheme, aimed at promoting industry, employment and exports through value addition to the province’s pink salt reserves.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of a 110-acre Pink Salt Mineral Processing Zone near Quaidabad.

The CM was informed in the inauguration event that more than 200 processing units would be established in the zone, attracting an investment of Rs150 million and creating 10,000 direct employment opportunities.

A business facilitation centre and a model retail outlet will also be established to facilitate investors.

Under the financing scheme, new investors will be eligible for interest-free loans of up to Rs50 million for salt processing, grinding, refining, cleaning and packaging units.

“Loans ranging from Rs5 million to Rs50 million will also be available for the purchase of machinery, equipment and export-standard technology, with repayment in easy instalments over five years.”

Officials informed the chief minister that value addition and increased exports of pink salt could generate $300m in annual foreign exchange earnings.

They said bids worth Rs471m were received in the first phase, while offers amounting to Rs2.5 billion had already been received in the second phase. It was also noted that the digitisation of lease and licence auctions by the Mines and Minerals Department had led to a significant increase in revenue.

Investors can submit online applications through the Mines and Minerals Department’s website at https://pinksalt.punjab.gov.pk.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said the financing scheme would create employment opportunities and enhance government revenue by promoting industrialisation and exports based on Punjab’s pink salt reserves.

She said pink salt products would now carry the label “Made in Pakistan”, adding that the country’s natural resources are a national trust and will be protected with complete honesty and responsibility.

She said the value addition initiative would help increase global exports of processed, packaged and decorative pink salt products.

Punjab had been blessed with some of the world’s finest pink salt reserves and Pakistan’s pink salt was internationally recognised for its quality and unique mineral composition, she added.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026