E-Paper | July 18, 2026

High court summons officials over alleged rise in Sheesha cafes, HIV cases

Malik Asad Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the deputy commissioner and the inspector general of police Islamabad in their personal capacity over a petition filed against the proliferation of Sheesha cafes in the federal capital and an alleged corresponding rise in HIV/AIDS cases.

Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar issued the written order on Friday after hearing the petition on Wednesday. The petition was filed by a citizen, Raja Abdul Jabbar. During the proceedings, petitioner’s counsel Advocate Mohammad Sohail Khurshid argued that a large number of Sheesha cafes, some with and many without the requisite no-objection certificates (NOCs), were operating within the limits of Islamabad. He informed the court that these establishments remained open throughout the night, hosting gatherings from the evening until early morning.

The counsel claimed that the activities in these cafes were causing chronic diseases, including HIV. He referred to remarks made by the health minister allegedly linking the late-night gatherings at these cafes to the spread of the disease. He also alleged that the respondents had failed to take any action against the cafes for violating the rules and regulations.

The court issued notices to the chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and the IGP, directing them to submit a report and para-wise comments within seven days. The court ordered the deputy commissioner and IGP to appear in person at the next hearing.

The chief justice also directed that a copy of the petition be handed over to the law officer, who shall ensure compliance with the court’s order and assist the court on the next date of hearing. The court adjourned the hearing until September 9.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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