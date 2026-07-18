Capital police revamp patrolling unit

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have revamped and strengthened their patrolling unit to counteract criminal activities.

The unit was strengthened with 100 personnel transferred from the Operations and Security Divisions, Headquarters, Islamabad Traffic Police, Counter-Terrorism Department, Rescue 15 and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

The police said earlier the unit worked under the name of Dolphin Squad; it was renamed Capital Patrol as part of the revamping.

In addition, 48 electric vehicles were added to Capital Patrol fleet, and newly-transferred personnel will use them for patrolling.

The unit was earlier operational with 461 personnel, 24 patrol vehicles, and 186 motorcycles. With the addition of manpower, the unit’s strength increased to 561 -- 31 sub-inspectors, 52 ASIs, 59 head constables and 419 constables.

With the addition of 48 electric vehicles, the fleet of Capital Patrol increased to 258 -- 72 vehicles and 186 motorcycles. Under the supervision of the deputy inspector general of police operations, Capital Patrol started patrolling around the capital in urban sectors and rural areas.

The unit will patrol in two shifts, each comprising 12 hours. Two officials will patrol on a vehicle, while four personnel on two motorcycles will patrol in pairs.

According to the patrolling plan, the unit will patrol under the guidance and recommendations of Safe City Islamabad Authority.

The Safe City is responsible for identifying crime hotspots as well as the times when criminal activities occur.

The hotspots and times will be identified on the basis of complaints regarding criminal activities and later shared with the patrolling teams.

Under the patrolling plan, the capital has been divided into 75 beats, 30 of which are declared sensitive, including a dozen most sensitive.

The beats were identified keeping in view crime hotspots, populated areas and localities with important and sensitive installations. In addition to patrolling, the unit also responds to emergency calls and serves as a first-response team at crime scenes.

It may be mentioned that earlier the patrolling unit of the police was revamped on the lines of the Dolphin Squad in 2022. In 2023, the unit’s manpower was also increased by transferring over 100 officials.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026