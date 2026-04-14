Protest forces CDA to put off operation at G-7 slum

ISLAMABAD: A protest staged by the slum dwellers of Allama Iqbal Colony at G-7 forced the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to postpone its operation on Monday. When the enforcement wing started the operation, the residents resisted and created a law and order situation, forcing the team to leave after sealing two structures.

Residents of the slum raised slogans against the CDA and stated that the operation violated a judgement of the Supreme Court. They also partially blocked the road for a while. On the other hand, the CDA said the slum was built on an encroached land, including one reserved for a public park.

The slum along with Rimsha Colony at H-9, according to the dwellers, is on the CDA list for demolition.

The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) and Pakistan Awami Workers Party (AWP) had recently issued a statement against the CDA.

On last Wednesday, political parties, civil society organisations, intellectuals, members of the legal fraternity and ordinary citizens expressed solidarity with the working class settlements facing imminent eviction and demanded that the CDA immediately halt all ongoing demolition drives and honour the constitutional right to housing of all citizens.

A ‘Haq-i-Rehaish’ conference was organised by the Awami Workers Party (AWP) at the National Press Club. Representatives of katchi abadis, both recently demolished, like Muslim Colony Bari Imam, as well as those under threat like Rimsha Colony H9 and Allama Iqbal Colony G7 also spoke at the conference.

The speakers also appealed to the superior judiciary to intervene to protect the rights of the poor in accordance with a Supreme Court stay order which has been in effect since 2015.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026