Psychology of self

IT is 2am. In a dark room, a mobile phone glows. A thumb scrolls endlessly through headlines, videos and messages. Sleep refuses to come. The mind is tired, yet restless. Information is everywhere, but clarity nowhere. Why, despite unprecedented access to information and entertainment, do so many people feel anxious and inwardly fragmented?

Modern psychology has developed ways of describing these conditions. The Quran approaches the same human predicament from a different direction. Rather than beginning with symptoms, it asks deeper questions about the condition of the self.

The British Muslim writer Charles Le Gai Eaton once observed that “The Quran is not a book of philosophy, but it is the source-book of philosophy; not a treatise on psychology, but the key to a psychology.” The Quran does not offer a systematic psychological theory. Instead, it provides a framework for understanding the human person.

One of the Quran’s most important concepts is the ‘nafs’, often translated as the self. Modern culture frequently encourages us to ‘be true to ourselves’. The Quran responds with a more searching question: which self? The Quran presents the self as dynamic, capable of growth and decline. It speaks of the self driven by impulse and appetite, the self that reproaches itself for its failings, and the tranquil self that has attained inner peace.

Why do so many people feel fragmented?

Many forms of addiction, whether to substances, gambling, social media or status, involve a loss of inner freedom. What once appeared to be a choice gradually becomes a compulsion. Long before the emergence of neuroscience, the Quran posed a haunting question: “Have you seen the one who takes his own desire as his god… .?” (45:23).

Closely related to the nafs is another key Quranic term: the ‘qalb’, usually translated as the ‘heart’. Yet the Quran’s understanding of the heart is far richer than the modern association of the heart with emotion.

The heart is an organ of perception. Through it, human beings recognise truth, discern meaning and respond to moral realities. The Quran speaks of hearts that understand, hearts that are blind, hearts that are hardened and hearts that find tranquillity. Human beings do not encounter reality as detached calculating machines. Our perceptions are shaped by hope and fear, memory and desire. The deepest obstacles to understanding are often not intellectual but moral and spiritual. The Quran’s diagnosis of this condition is encapsulated in another powerful concept: ‘ghaflah’, often translated as ‘heedlessness’. Heedlessness is not ignorance. It is forgetfulness. The heedless person may be educated, successful and technologically connected. What is missing is not information but remembrance. He has forgotten what ultimately matters.

The Quran’s most penetrating description of this condition occurs in Surah al-A’raf: “They have hearts with which they do not understand, eyes with which they do not see, and ears with which they do not hear. They are like cattle; rather, they are even more astray. It is they who are the heedless” (7:179).

This remarkable verse does not describe people deprived of their faculties. On the contrary, they possess hearts, eyes and ears. What has been lost is the capacity to use these gifts for understanding reality. Information is received but not transformed into wisdom. Read in the context of contemporary life, the verse acquires renewed urgency. Never before have so many sights and sounds competed for human attention. Screens dominate waking life. News, ente­rtainment and adv­ertising blend into a continuous str­e­am. Yet the abundance of stimulation does not nec-­­essarily prod­uce greater awa­reness. Quite the opposite. Attention becomes fragmented. Cont­e­mplation becomes difficult. The dee­per capacities of the heart begin to atrophy.

What the Quran calls ‘ghaflah’ is therefore more than forgetfulness. It is the gradual erosion of our ability to see, hear and understand what truly matters. Humans retain the faculties that distinguish them from other creatures, yet cease to use them for reflection and moral perception. Against this backdrop, the Quran speaks repeatedly of ‘hidayah’ — guidance. Guidance is not simply the acquisition of information. Many people know what is right yet fail to act upon it. Others encounter a single insight that transforms their lives.

In the Quranic view, guidance involves an alignment of understanding, intention and action. It is not merely seeing the path; it is becoming capable of walking it. The Quran’s psychology of the self is not simply an attempt to explain human behaviour. It is a programme for human flourishing. In an age marked by anxiety, addiction and moral exhaustion, it reminds us that the deepest human challenges are not only external but also internal.

The writer is lecturer, Aga Khan University Faculty of Arts and Science, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026