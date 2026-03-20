Mutton, beef prices go out of reach ahead of Eid

RAWALPINDI: Prices of mutton and beef shot up ahead of Eidul Fitr, making it difficult for consumers to buy them. Butchers blamed meat exports to the Middle East for the increase.

Mutton prices escalated to Rs3000 per kg and beef Rs2000 per kg in the markets and butchers feared that the prices will further escalate if the government did not take measures to stop export of livestock and meat.

“Prices of essential food items have gone up after recent increase in petroleum prices by Rs55 per litre. Meat prices increased manifold and it has become unaffordable for the common man,” said Faraz Ahmed, a visitor to Jamia Masjid Road.

He feared that the prices would further increase in coming days. He said the common man was unable to manage their household budgets. Mohammad Riaz, a visitor to Sabzi Mandi, said the hike in prices forced people to avoid meat during Eid. He said the price escalation had exposed the government’s claims of a stable economy.

Butchers blame exports of meat abroad for increase in prices

He said that flour, vegetables, beef, mutton, chicken and other commodities were being sold at higher rates. He said the government’s policies were actually aimed at economic murder of the salaried class and the poor.

Shahzad Malik, a resident of Chaklala Scheme-III, said that the price of mutton increased from Rs2500 per kg to Rs3000 before Eid days and the price of beef jumped up from Rs1700 to Rs2000 per kg.

When contacted, All Pakistan Jamiatul Quresh Meat Welfare Association Chairman Khursheed Qureshi said that the prices of meat increased as there was shortage of livestock in the country. He said that the federal government allowed export of meat to the Middle East during the tense situation in the region and it created shortage in the country. He said that the government should ban the meat export otherwise the prices of animals will increase further in coming days.

“To control the meat prices, the government should impose a ban on wedding meals and reinforce one dish on marriages and impose ban on export of meat to bridge the gap of demand and supply in the country,” he said.

He said that butchers had no option but to increase the prices of meat because they bought goats and cows at higher prices and would not able to sell it at lower prices.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026