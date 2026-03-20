E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Hezbollah battles Israeli troops in Lebanon

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:29am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said on Thursday its fighters were battling Israeli forces in south Lebanon, as a military source on the ground said Israeli troops were slowly advancing while “systematically destroying” border towns.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel responded with intense strikes on Lebanon that have killed over 1,000 people and displaced over a million more, according to local authorities, and by launching ground operations in the south.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters had ambushed Israeli troops entering the border town of Taybeh and destroyed a tank.

Resistance group repeats denial of having ‘cells’ in Kuwait

“The enemy then attempted to continue its advance” from a nearby area, but fighters “again targeted them with guided missiles, scoring direct hits and destroying five Merkava tanks”, Hezbollah added. “Enemy soldiers were seen fleeing the area of engagement.”

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it had launched “limited” ground operations in Lebanon. A military source in south Lebanon said that the Israeli army was advancing slowly and “systematically destroying” the border villages it enters.

‘Violent night’

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported a “violent night” in Khiam and Taybeh, saying the towns were “targeted by several airstrikes and subjected to heavy artillery shelling that continued until dawn”.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said it had repelled an attempt by “Israeli enemy soldiers to advance” in Khiam.

In recent days, the group has reported targeting Israeli forces on the border with Lebanon and inside Lebanese towns such as Khiam.

The town overlooks part of southern Lebanon and northern Israel and was the first point into which Israeli forces advanced after the start of the war.

It was also the site of intense clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah during their last war in 2024. The military source on the ground said that Israeli soldiers “have almost captured the town”.

“They advance one or two kilometres a day and take the time to systematically destroy the towns they enter, such as Kfar Kila or Aitaroun,” he added.

“They bulldoze what is not destroyed by airstrikes or artillery” while “they are engaged in ground fighting against Hezbollah, whose men are fighting in small groups”.

Israel has issued warnings to all residents south of the Zahrani River, more than 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the border, to evacuate, and has said it wants to create a buffer zone in Lebanon to protect residents of north Israel.

On Wednesday, the UN peacekeeping force said it was deeply concerned by a “violent escalation” in Lebanon, citing “intensified air and ground activity, and increased presence of Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory”.

Kuwait cells

Hezbollah again on Thursday denied having any cells in Kuwait, a day after the Kuwaiti interior ministry announced the arrest of 10 alleged Hezbollah members on charges of planning a “terrorist” operation against the country.

This was the second Hezbollah-affiliated cell to be arrested in Kuwait this week, as the Gulf faced daily Iranian attacks during the Middle East war, which has seen Tehran-backed groups including Hezbollah in Lebanon join the conflict.

On Monday, Kuwait’s interior ministry said it arrested 16 people — 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese nationals — affiliated with Hezbollah who had planned a “sabotage plot”.

“Hezbollah affirms its categorical and absolute denial of all the false claims and accusations made by the Kuwaiti interior ministry regarding the existence of any cells, networks, or alleged plots within the State of Kuwait,” the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

Kuwait’s interior ministry had announced on Wednesday that “the State Security Agency has successfully thwarted a plot for a terrorist operation targeting vital installations”.

“Ten citizens, members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned Hezbollah terrorist organisation were apprehended,” it added. In previous years, Lebanon has experienced tensions with Gulf states, including Kuwait, which have expressed concern about Hezbollah having influence in the country.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe