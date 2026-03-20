E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Around 3,300 employees of family planning programme to be regularised in AJK

Tariq Naqash Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:38am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has approved a procedure for the confirmation and regularisation of around 3,300 employees working under the National Programme for Family Planning and Primary Healthcare (FP&PHC).

According to a notification issued by the health secretariat on Thursday, the decision has been taken in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgment dated Jan 1, 2013, along with subsequent legal and administrative developments.

The benefit will extend to gazetted and non-gazetted employees who were in service as of July 7, 2012, in line with Section 4 of the AJK Family Planning and Healthcare Programme Employees Regularisation and Standardisation Act, 2017, as well as the AJK Supreme Court’s judgment of Feb 27, 2023, and a government notification issued on April 16, 2013.

Under the approved procedure, cases of employees in BPS-16 and BPS-17 will be placed before Selection Board No 3, which will include the special secretary health and the additional secretary law as additional members.

For non-gazetted staff, cases will be examined by the relevant selection committees, with the assistant director (legal) of the health department included as an additional member.

The notification states that the selection board and committees will formulate their recommendations after examining five codal requirements. These include whether the posts were properly advertised at the time of recruitment, whether merit lists were prepared following tests and interviews, whether appointments were made in accordance with the applicable service rules, and whether the employees possessed the required qualifications both at the time of appointment and as per current standards.

Following scrutiny of the record, the respective forums will submit their recommendations, after which confirmation or regularisation orders will be issued with the approval of the competent authority.

AJK’s Special Secretary Health Younis Mir termed the development a “milestone”, saying the issue had remained unresolved since 2012.

“It was a longstanding and sensitive matter. Around 3,300 employees will benefit from this policy,” he said, adding that the proposal had been pursued with the support of the health department and the programme management.

He also acknowledged the role of Programme Coordinator Dr Abdul Mateen in advancing the case.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe