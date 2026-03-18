15 die in rain-related incidents as heavy showers, strong winds hit parts of Karachi

KARACHI: At least 15 people died in rain-related incidents on Wednesday night, officials and rescue services said, as heavy showers lashed parts of Karachi hours after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a westerly wave was likely to bring rainy weather to the metropolis and other parts of Sindh.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Asad Raza told Dawn that 12 of the victims died when a wall of the telephonce exchange’s building collapsed in Saeedabad. He said the victims were sitting near the wall, which collapsed due to strong winds.

Separately, the Edhi rescue service said a couple died as the wall of a house collapsed in Landhi while a man died when a tree fell in Korangi.

According to DawnNewsTV, rainfall was reported in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Gulzar-i-Hijri, North Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Saddar, Tower, Sharea Faisal, I I Chundrigar Road, Federal B Area, Hassan Square, Manghopir, Site area, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Defence and Clifton.

According to the PMD spokesperson, Korangi recorded the highest amount of rainfall, 55.6mm. As per the figures up to 11pm, Maripur recorded 22mm and DHA Phase-II 15mm.

Other areas received comparatively lighter rainfall, including Gulistan-i-Jauhar 13mm, Kemari 12mm, Airport Old Area 9mm, Sharea Faisal 9mm, Saddar Town 9mm, and Jinnah Terminal 8mm.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi was receiving major rainfall with strong winds.

“Would request people to avoid unnecessary movement until the situation settles. Will keep everyone posted,” he said on X.

In a later post, he said several trees had “fallen due to heavy gusts of wind”. He urged citizens to avoid using Club Road in front of Karachi Gymkhana, saying it was closed for traffic.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed authorities to remain on high alert following heavy rainfall in Karachi.

In a statement, he instructed all municipal bodies and district municipal corporations (DMCs) to immediately move into the field and prioritise drainage of rainwater from major roads and low-lying areas.

The chief minister ordered the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation to keep machinery and generators operational at all pumping stations to avoid water accumulation. He also directed the traffic police to deploy additional personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the rains.

Warning of strict action, he said negligence or delays in drainage work and relief operations would not be tolerated, the statement added.

He further directed authorities to immediately clear choking points in drains and ensure all underpasses remained operational with pumps functioning round the clock, it said.

PMD predicts rainfall till Thursday

Earlier in the day, the PMD said that a “westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country”.

For Karachi division, the Met Office forecast “partly cloudy and chances of wind thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls” for both Wednesday and Thursday (March 18-19).

On Friday, the PMD predicted “mostly sunny” weather with temperatures reaching highs of 28-30°C, while minimum temperatures and humidity would remain the same. “A northeasterly wind is forecast to turn southwesterly,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Met Office also predicted showers in other parts of Sindh for the next two days.

“Rain/thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hailstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls” was forecast in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts,” it said.

“Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds” were also likely in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts today and tomorrow with occasional gaps,” it added.

“Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period,” the PMD warned, advising farmers to manage their crops “according to the prevailing weather conditions”.