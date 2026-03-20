E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Thailand’s new parliament elects Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:54am
Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (C) greets fellow party members after a vote at Parliament in Bangkok on March 19, 2026. — AFP
Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (C) greets fellow party members after a vote at Parliament in Bangkok on March 19, 2026. — AFP
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BANGKOK: Thailand’s new parliament on Thursday elected Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister, keeping the conservative in the top office after his party routed its election rivals.

“This parliament has voted for Anutin Chanvirakul to become prime minister,” House Speaker Sophon Zaram said on the floor of the legislature, noting the incumbent had garnered more than half of the ballots cast.

Anutin received 293 votes from newly seated lawmakers to win the premiership, with his progressive rival Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut gaining 119 and 86 MPs abstaining, Sophon said.

“I hope to remain in my position to serve the people for as long as I can,” Anutin told reporters ahead of the vote.

“Those who know me understand that whenever there is a problem affecting the public, I will respond immediately to their needs.” The Southeast Asian nation’s new government will have to handle the fallout from the Middle East war, sluggish economic growth and lingering border tensions with neighbour Cambodia.

Anutin’s anointment comes after his pro-military and pro-monarchy Bhumjaithai party had its best electoral performance ever in February, following two rounds of deadly border clashes with Cambodia last year.

Bhumjaithai promised to build a wall on the Cambodian frontier, keep all border crossings closed and recruit 100,000 volunteer soldiers, winning the most seats of any party and putting Anutin in pole position to head the next government.

The third-placed Pheu Thai party of jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra agreed to join Anutin in a coalition alongside 14 smaller parties, and parliament anointed him on Thursday.

The 59-year-old millionaire heir to a family construction fortune — who championed the decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand — was first elected prime minister in September. He came to office after his predecessor, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter, was ousted by court order over an ethics complaint.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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