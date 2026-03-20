Shakarparian, Lake View, Daman-i-Koh declared family parks during Eid days

Crowds gather at Rawalpindi Railway Station and the Faizabad bus terminal on Thursday as they travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has declared Shakarparian, Lake View and Daman-i-Koh as family parks on the occasion of Eidul Fitr from March 20 to 23.

Moreover, F-9 Park will remain open to the public as city managers and police finalised security arrangements for the Eid days.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the CDA headquarters to review security arrangements on the occasion of Chandraat and Eidul Fitr. The meeting chaired by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa was attended by Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon as well as senior officers from the district administration and Islamabad Police. The meeting reviewed measures to ensure foolproof security on the occasion of Chandraat and Eidul Fitr.

According to a press release, the meeting was informed that Shakarparian National Park, Lake View Park and Daman-i-Koh Park have been declared family parks from March 20 to 23, while F-9 Park will remain open to public on Eidul Fitr.

Security further tightened at entry and exit points of capital, including checkposts and sensitive locations, meeting informed

Security has been further tightened at the entry and exit points of the city, including checkposts and sensitive locations. Similarly, a comprehensive security plan has been devised for Eid gatherings at Eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs. A special traffic plan has ALSO been devised, particularly for Faisal Mosque for the Eid gatherings.

Crowds gather at Rawalpindi Railway Station and the Faizabad bus terminal on Thursday as they travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

The chief commissioner directed that effective coordination with the Rawalpindi administration be ensured to control traffic from Murree. He said all assistant commissioners and magistrates should perform their duties as one unit in collaboration with Islamabad police and the CDA.

The meeting directed special traffic and security arrangements around all marakiz, commercial centres and shopping malls.

The IGP said that ensuring security was the top priority in this regard and complete coordination between security and traffic police will be ensured. He said that not only will police patrolling be increased in parks and public places, but the number of deployed personnel will also be increased.

A vendor prepares rose petals at a stall in Rawalpindi’s Banni area as people buy them to lay on graves of their loved ones on Eid. — White Star

Mr Rizvi said a flag march should also be conducted to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Eid. He said that the central control room at Islamabad Safe City will be activated on Eid. He added that special camps will be arranged for security, traffic and other services in major centres of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the CDA chairman directed that sanitation and rescue staff perform their duties at commercial marakiz and other public places. He directed that special security arrangements, along with cleanliness and sanitation be made in the graveyards.

Mr Randhawa said that strict legal action will be taken against transporters who charge extra fares from passengers. He also directed the inspection of swings installed in public parks and obtaining fitness certificates from operators.

The meeting decided that operations would be conducted against illegal activities such as one-wheeling and drifting.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026