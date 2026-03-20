ON March 1, following news of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Karachi witnessed protests that turned violent. The clashes resulted in the loss of several innocent lives. Multiple buildings were burned and curfew was imposed in Skardu and Gilgit City for several days. Unfortunately, Pakistan has a history of protests where information combined with emotions generate a tragic collective response. Many factors, including political and religious realities, shape such incidents; but such events also invite us to reflect deeply and ask: how can education equip humans with the ability to think, process information and respond responsibly, particularly in turbulent times? Some scholars argue that education should uphold peace by transforming people’s values and behaviour and building inter-group relationships, which are in line with the principles of non-violence.

While there is little debate about its role in shaping societies, education must harness critical thinking abilities rather than merely preparing students for exams. Sadly, Pakistan’s education system still prioritises rote learning at all levels of education, robbing students of the joy of active learning.

Last July, this paper quoted a statement issued by the Inter Board Coordination Commission: “Historically, the education system in Pakistan has faced challenges such as disparities in quality, regional imbalances, and inconsistent standards across educational boards. The current assessment systems have been criticised for emphasising rote learning over critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”

Students across the country spend hours memorising textbooks and preparing for their exams with only one goal in mind: passing with flying colours. But this approach hardly allows them to connect theory with realities outside the classroom and their lived experiences.

Rote learning doesn’t help students connect theory with reality.

Consequently, it does not prepare students to cope with real world challenges in the long run. Years of rote learning negatively impact a person’s ability to make independent and rational decisions, which require critical thinking and problem-solving abilities — skills that are extremely important to negotiate the intricacies of the modern world. Without these skills, it may be difficult for individuals to navigate narratives that are closely linked with their identities, especially in times like these when information spreads quickly through modern media. This is very relevant in Pakistan’s context where tensions, particularly political and religious ones, escalate quickly, and citizens often fail to respond in a responsible manner.

While rote learning, which is deeply rooted in Pakistan’s education system, needs to be addressed seriously at high levels, I believe meaningful efforts can also begin at smaller levels. My recent interaction with some teachers in Gilgit-Baltistan, who are practising approaches beyond rote memorisation, reinforces my belief. In a resource-restrictive setting, teachers affiliated with the Aga Khan University’s Education Fellows initiative — of which I am also a part — encourage students to question, read outside textbooks and connect classroom concepts to the outside world. One Education Fellow assigns creative tasks to spark curiosity and critical thinking, instead of completely relying on textbooks. In one instance, students were encouraged to write poems about animals found in their locality. This way, students were able to connect textbook content to their surroundings and appreciate the biodiversity around them.

Another Edu­c­ation Fellow ur­­ges students to connect econo­m­­ic theories to cu-r­­rent events in Pakistan by rea­ding newspapers and watching news on TV. This practice helps st­udents grasp complex theories more easily. In one case, an Education Fellow took students to a local market to connect with shopkeepers in order to understand economics in real life. As a result, the same students who were once timid in the classroom are now confident and more interested in the subject.

Although such practices may seem insignificant, they highlight the possibility that change does not have to wait for big decisions. Meaningful impact can be seen when a teacher decides to break away from traditional practices.

With a huge youth bulge, Pakistan must prepare its youth to face the multifaceted challenges of today’s world by fostering active learning at all levels of education. The education system should encourage students to think critically, ask questions, challenge the prevailing knowledge systems and act with restraint and responsibility both inside and outside the classroom, especially in times of turmoil.

This writer is a development practitioner.

mehrinshah7@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026