Punjab CM orders tight security at bus stands, markets

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed foolproof security arrangements at bus stands, commercial centres and markets across the province during Chand Raat and Eid days.

Presiding over a meeting to review security measures, the CM ordered deployment of additional personnel in bazaars on Chand Raat. She also instructed that women police squads should patrol to prevent incidents of harassment, stressing that protection of women and children at public places must be ensured at all costs.

She further directed the use of drone cameras and night-vision devices for surveillance in markets and business areas. She ordered strict monitoring to curb one-wheelie on roads on Chand Raat.

The CM also instructed the authorities concerned to enhance security and patrolling around ATMs and banks.

Police and transport officials were directed to maintain continuous monitoring at wagon stands and bus terminals. She emphasised that fare lists must be prominently displayed on the windscreens of buses and vans to ensure compliance with notified fares.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said the government had successfully completed the Ramazan Nigehban Package, setting a new benchmark in public service delivery.

She said the government had effectively achieved all three major targets, including the distribution of relief cards, establishment of “Maryam’s Dastarkhwans,” and Sahulat Bazaars.

The minister said relief cards were delivered to millions of deserving individuals at their doorsteps, ensuring convenience while fully preserving the dignity and self-respect of white-collar and underprivileged citizens.

She said the distribution of this multi-billion-rupee Ramazan Package was carried out with complete transparency.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026