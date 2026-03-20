PTI leaders yet again denied meeting with Imran

ISLAMABAD / PESHAWAR: As PTI leaders were yet again denied a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala jail, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested PM Shehbaz Sharif to allow close family members to meet his party’s incarcerated founder over Eid.

Advocate Niazullah Niazi told Dawn on Thursday that as per the directions of the court, PTI Sec­retary General Salman Akram Raja had shared a list of six persons with jail authorities for a meeting with Mr Khan.

“We reached the jail and waited for approval, but we did not receive any message from the jail administration that the meeting would be allowed,” he lamented.

He said that during Ramazan, jail meetings were allowed until 3pm. “We waited there till 3:15pm and then decided to leave,” he added.

CM Afridi writes to PM, asks to arrange founder’s meetings with close family members over Eid on ‘legal and humanitarian’ grounds

“We also asked officials about the medical team which visited Adiala jail on Wednesday and examined Khan Sahib, and demanded a medical report, but we were informed that it would be handed over to the Islamabad chief commissioner, who would then submit it to the court. We were told that we should approach the court to acquire the medical report,” Mr Niazi continued.

Mr Niazi, who claims to be a spok­esperson for both Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, said he had not been allowed to meet the former premier since April 2 last year.

“We demand that at least family members and personal physicians be allowed to meet Khan Sahib so that we can get a clear picture of his health,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr Niazi said that 70 to 80 days had passed since Mr Khan’s family or party leaders had been allowed to meet the former premier.

“The only person who met Khan Sahib was a friend of the court,” he said, referring to lawyer Salman Safdar.

“We have severe concerns about Khan Sahib’s health, but it is unfortunate that we are not being allowed to meet him,” he added.

Retired Major Latasub Satti, whose name was also included in the list of persons for meeting Mr Khan, said that he and others reached Adiala jail at 12:15pm.

“However, we were sto­pped by law enforcement officials. We contacted jail representatives and inf­ormed them that our names were on the list, but they told us that we should wait for approval. We waited till after 3pm but did not receive any message from the jail administration regarding approval for the meeting,” he said.

Letter to PM

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the concerned authorities to facilitate family meetings with Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Mr Afridi, in a letter to the prime minister, a copy of which is available with Dawn, requested that the matter be accorded priority to ensure timely facilitation within the existing legal framework and to avoid any unnecessary grievances.

“In view of the foregoing legal provisions, as well as humanitarian and religious considerations associated with the forthcoming occasion of Eidul Fitr, it is requested that necessary directions be issued to the concerned authorities to facilitate meetings of close family members with Mr Imran Khan and Ms Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail, strictly in accordance with the Jail Manual (particularly Rules 544, 545-548), read with Section 40 of the Prisons Act, 1894, and other applicable laws,” the letter read.

The chief minister stated that the matter had been highlighted from time to time in the context of ensuring compliance with applicable legal provisions and humanitarian considerations.

“It is submitted that Eid­ul Fitr is a significant religious occasion symbolising compassion, unity and the strengthening of family bonds. On such an occasion, facilitating interaction with close family members assumes added importance,” the letter read.

He submitted that, notwithstanding the existence of court orders and the provisions contained in the relevant jail manual governing visitation, medical access and interaction with family members, the facilitation of such meetings had remained limited.

“The situation raises concerns regarding adhere­nce to the prescribed legal and administrative framework,” the letter read, adding: “In this regard, attention is invited to Rules 544, 545-548 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, which provide for interviews and meetings with relatives and friends, as well as Rule 1022 relating to the regulation of such interviews by jail authorities.”

Furthermore, “Section 40 of the Prisons Act, 1894 envisages communication and humane treatment of prisoners, including reasonable access to family interaction”, the letter read, adding that “provisi­ons relating to medical care under the said rules also allow consultation, including examination by doctors of choice, in accordance with the applicable framework”.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026