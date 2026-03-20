E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Archbishop calls for halt to actions against slum dwellers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:34am
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RAWALPINDI: Archbishop Rawalpindi/Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad has called for an immediate halt to ongoing actions against informal settlements (kutchi abadis) in the federal capital.

He urged the authorities to ensure dignified rehabilitation of the affected residents.

In a statement, the archbishop said displacing thousands of families, who had been living in these areas for decades without providing alternative housing and a clear policy framework, could lead to a serious humanitarian crisis.

He urged the government and relevant institutions to suspend all eviction operations and develop a fair and sustainable solution in consultation with the affected communities.

He noted that recent developments have created fear, anxiety and psychological distress among residents of these settlements.

“These families have lived here for years and have significantly contributed to the social and economic fabric of the capital,” he added. Saying that the right to shelter is a fundamental human right, he stated that no citizen should be rendered homeless without due legal process, respect for human dignity and provision of adequate alternative housing.

Archbishop Arshad also called upon the CDA and the federal government to immediately stop all eviction drives until a comprehensive, just and permanent solution is devised in consultation with the affected communities. He stressed the need for full implementation of the 2015 directives of the Supreme Court regarding the protection and rehabilitation of kutchi abadi residents.

He said any development or urban planning initiative must prioritise human dignity, social justice and the protection of vulnerable segments of society.

The archbishop warned that actions exacerbating the hardships of marginalised communities could lead to social unrest, particularly at a time when the country needs unity, compassion and stability.

He urged policymakers to formulate a comprehensive and long-term policy framework ensuring legal recognition of long-established settlements where applicable, provision of adequate alternative housing prior to any relocation, inclusion of community representatives in decision-making processes, and protection of minorities and vulnerable groups from discrimination and forced evictions.

The archbishop expressed solidarity with the affected families and called upon civil society, religious leaders and government institutions to work collectively towards building a just, inclusive and peaceful society.

“Let us choose dialogue over displacement, justice over expediency and humanity over indifference,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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