Pindi to get steady water supply during Eid

RAWALPINDI: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Thursday made a comprehensive strategy to provide uninterrupted water and sewage facilities to the citizens on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, while Wasa field staff will be on duty during the Eid days.

Managing Director Wasa Azizullah Khan said that an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water will be ensured to the citizens during Eidul Fitr, and immediate action will be taken on any complaint related to water and sewage. All necessary steps have been completed in this regard, he said.

He further said that instructions have been issued to the sewage staff to visit important mosques and Eidgahs on the day of Eid and ensure that the sewage lines are clean. Special monitoring of sewers and manhole covers will also be done. The field staff duties have been assigned in this regard.

During the Eid holidays, water supply and sewerage officers have been appointed as focal persons, who will monitor the Wasa Complaints Cell and be present on the spot in case of any emergency.

MD Wasa appealed to citizens to approach the nearest complaint centre or contact Wasa’s toll-free number 1334 in case of any complaint.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026