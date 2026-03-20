E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Bathing at water spots, electrical swings banned in Attock

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:26am
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TAXILA: The Attock district administration has banned bathing and swimming in rivers and canals besides electrical swings at public places across the district on Thursday to avert any untoward incidents during the Eid holidays.

The ban was imposed by Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza through the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The decision, aimed at averting potential casualties, comes in response to the surge in public gatherings at rivers, canals, streams, and small dams for recreational purposes during upcoming eid holidays.

The handout issued on Thursday said that the district administration with the approval of the Punjab Home Department, banned swimming and bathing at picnic spots near River Indus, Ghazi Barotha Hydropower (GBHP) channel and other canals. It was decided that warning signs around dangerous spots, especially Attock Khurd Bridge and Ghazi Barotha water channel have been displayed to create public awareness.

“All SHOs concerned have been directed to take action against those found bathing or swimming at prohibited spots,” the order noted. In another handout, the district administration has banned temporary mechanical swings across the province during Eidul Fitr to ensure public safety. According to deputy commissioner Attock, the decision aims to prevent any risks to human lives.

He said that all six assistant commissioners have been instructed to enforce the ban through an official directive.

As large crowds, including families and children, are expected to visit amusement parks, gaming zones, and recreational areas during Eid, the government has introduced strict regulations.

He said that while permanent mechanical swings will be allowed, operators must obtain a mandatory fitness certificate to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Additionally, a verification certificate from the respective deputy commissioner will be required for safety inspections and regulatory compliance, he added. “Temporary mechanical swings pose a significant safety risk. This measure ensures public safety during Eid festivities,” he said.

He said that district administration has made fitness certificates mandatory for all permanent rides, requiring verification from district commissioners to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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