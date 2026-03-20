E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Urdu university faculty, retirees lament delay in pensions, salaries

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:12am
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KARACHI: Retired teachers and employees of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) have expressed concern over the non-payment of pensions and salaries, despite written directives from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the disbursement of payments to federal employees before Eidul Fitr.

In a resolution adopted at a special emergency meeting held at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, the committee representing retired teachers and employees said that pensioners had not received their pensions for the past three months, while retirement dues had remained unpaid for the last nine years.

The resolution further stated that serving employees had not been paid salaries for two months, and essential payments such as house ceiling allowances had been pending for more than 15 months. As a result, employees and their families were facing severe financial difficulties ahead of Eid.

The participants also criticised the administrative functioning of the university, alleging that Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari visited the university only briefly each month and held meetings of the Academic Council, Syndicate and other bodies during those visits so that they could be included in performance reports.

The resolution further appealed to the prime minister to take urgent notice of the university’s financial and administrative conditions and to take effective measures to halt the institution’s continuing decline and prestige.

The meeting was presided over by the committee’s convener Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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