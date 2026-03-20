E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Ex-MNA Ali Wazir arrested again, sent to prison in Dadu

Sumair Abdullah Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:46am
The SHC on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of PTM leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to the alleged use of provocative language against state institutions. — Reuters/ File
The SHC on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of PTM leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to the alleged use of provocative language against state institutions. — Reuters/ File
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KARACHI: Former MNA Ali Wazir of the outlawed Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) has been re-arrested in another sedition case registered in Dadu, his counsel told Dawn on Thursday.

Advocate Qadir Khan said that the ex-MNA was released from Sukkur prison on bail. However, hours later, police arrested him again in another sedition case and a local court later sent him to Dadu prison on judicial remand.

Mr Wazir was recently released from Sukkur prison after a constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court granted him bail in a case registered against him in Nawabshah under Sections 123-A (condemnation of the creation of the State, and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Sections 6/7 the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Prosecution seeks bail cancellation

The prosecution filed applications under Section 497(5) of the criminal procedure code before anti-terrorism courts (ATC) in Karachi for the cancellation of bail granted to Mr Wazir in three sedition cases, including one registered at the Boat Basin police station in 2018.

After a preliminary hearing, the ATC-5 issued a notice to Mr Wazir for April 14, while two other ATCs are set to take up the matter on March 31 and April 2, respectively.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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Pakistan

Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

Sumair Abdullah

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