Two PPP workers shot dead in Orangi Town

KARACHI: Two workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were shot dead in Orangi Town late on Wednesday night, police and party officials said on Thursday.

Pakistan Bazaar SHO Imam Bux Lashari said that Shehroz Sajjad, 36, and Saqib Javed, 25, were riding a motorcycle when armed pillion riders opened fire on them in Gulshan-i-Bihar. Sajjad fell from the moving motorcycle after being shot. Javed abandoned the bike and ran for cover but the assailants chased him and shot him as well.

Both men sustained critical wounds and were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, said police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed.

Investigators have recovered four spent bullet casings from a 9mm pistol and sent them to the police forensic science laboratory to determine whether the same weapon had been used in previous crimes.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi told Dawn that Sajjad was an active worker of the party’s youth wing, while Javed was a supporter.

Mr Mehdi said that several party workers had lost their lives in Orangi Town because of their political affiliation, and described the double murder as a targeted killing with political motives.

However, West SSP Tariq Illahi Mastoi said the police were investigating the incident from multiple angles. He suggested that the double murder might be linked to a financial dispute or personal enmity.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026