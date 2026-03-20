SHC refers probe against town chairman, police officer to ACE

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad circuit has referred the matter of encroachment of an amenity plot by the Neroonkot Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) chairman to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for a comprehensive inquiry and action in accordance with law.

The bench comprising Justice Arbab Ali Hakro and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar passed the order on a public interest petition filed by a lawyer, Ghazala Panhwar.

During the previous hearing of the petition, the court had issued show-cause notices to the respondent TMC chairman and SHO of the Pinyari police station. The Hyderabad DIG was also directed to take action against the SHO and the deputy commissioner was asked to demolish illegal construction and restore the amenity plot with police assistance to be provided by the Hyderabad SSP. A compliance reports was also sought.

Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abiden Memon appeared before the bench along with City Assistant Commissioner Syed Noor Hussain. He submitted in court that an anti-encroachment operation was conducted on March 12 to demolish the boundary walls and structures raised over amenity plot and it was restored as a public park. He said that a government dispensary was built on another amenity plot under a development scheme and a mosque with attached shops was also found existing on it.

Neroo­nkot chairman faces allegation of encroachment on amenity plots; structures demolished on court order

Prosecution DSP Moha­mmad Ilyas informed the court that departmental proceedings have been initiated against the SHO of the Pinyari police station. He said that full police assistance was provided during the demolition operation. He said that in their respective replies to the show-cause notices, the SHO submitted compliance and denied any violation.

TMC chairman Mant­har Jatoi, through his counsel Ayatullah Khuwaja, said that the dispensary was not built during his tenure as the TMC chairman. He also denied any willful disobedience in the matter. He said that no construction was carried out in violation of court’s orders, and that existing structures were either pre-existing or not attributable to him.

The petitioner who appeared in person contended that illegal encroachments over the amenity plots were carried out. She called for complete restoration of such public spaces.

Assistant Advocate General Rafiq Ahmed Bhutto said that partial compliance was made as illegal construction over one amenity plot has been demolished while remaining structures pertained to a government dispensary scheme.

The court noted that it was evident that while partial relief was ensured, certain questions regarding legality of constructions on amenity land persist. It said encroachment was removed from the plot of the public park as per court’s order. However, serious legal issues have surfaced about second amenity plots with respect to construction of a dispensary without proper approval, sanction of funds and adherence to prescribed procedure including tendering process, issuance of work order, prima facie, indicating illegality and misuse of public property.

It said that construction of a compound wall over amenity plot reserved for the park was allegedly made by the respondent chairman and demolished under court’s orders by the AC City. The court said that such probe should be conducted as per law and thus matter, concerning alleged illegal construction over amenity plots including dispensary, is referred to ACE chairman for conducting comprehensive inquiry and taking action in accordance with law.

The court issued show-cause notices in view of compliance reports and explanation but official respondents were directed to ensure that no fresh encroachment or construction was carried out over any amenity plot and that such lands were preserved for purposes for which they were reserved under law. The petition was disposed of.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026