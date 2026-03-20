E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Two women among five wounded in armed clash

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:04am
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HYDERABAD: Five persons, including two women, received bullet injuries in an armed clash in Latifabad Unit-7, within the jurisdiction of the A-section police station, police said on Thursday.

They claimed that it was a clash between two groups of drug peddlers. The victims were identified as Abdul Jabbar Oad, 55, his wife Mrs Nabila Oad, Adnan alias Umair, 25, Mrs Naseem Yousuf and Naveed Zai.

According to one injured person, the clash took place between his mother and a step brother, Naveed Zai. He alleged that Zai tried to kill his family by attacking them along with his other associates. After resorting to firing, the assailants fled the area, leaving behind their two motorbikes.

Residents of the area torched both the bikes. Later, the A-Section police registered a case on the complaint of Rabia Oad, wife of Naveed Oad, against Naveed Zai, Hannan Ansari, Shahroz, Sajjo Palari, Usman, Adnan Malik, Babar and four/five unknown suspects.

Ms Rabia stated in the FIR, registered under Sections 324, 504, 506/2, 337H/2-337A(i)-F(i), 147, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that Shahroz used abusive language over phone with her brother, Amir, son of Mohammad Yusuf, over some monetary dispute. Shortly afterwards, gunmen attacked her family.

The police have arrested Naveed Zai.

SHO Naik Mohammad Khoso said that the prime suspects, Naveed Zai and Sajjo Palari, have been arrested. He said that both sides were involved in drug peddling and have criminal records with police. He said that while two suspects have been arrested, the remaining suspects have obtained bail.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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