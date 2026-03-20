MQM-P expresses strong reservations over local govt delimitations

HYDERABAD: Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi has said that the existing local government (LG) system is not fully empowered, alleging that local bodies are being run by “goons” to siphon off public funds.

He also said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has reservations regarding delimitation, which should be addressed.

Mr Khurshidi was speaking to journalists late on Wednesday night while attending his party’s 42nd founding day at a local office.

He maintained that “incompetent” individuals were heading local bodies institutions across Sindh and that these bodies lacked real authority. As a result, he said, residents in cities throughout the province were deprived of basic amenities.

Ali Khurshidi alleges bodies being run by ‘goons’

Referring to Hyderabad, he said the mayor had been unable to resolve the city’s potable water issues, adding that public complaints were justified. He shared that during his visits to Hyderabad, he encountered numerous civic grievances.

He also alleged that the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) was not maintaining its machinery properly and accused it of negligence, saying it appeared as though people were being “left to suffer without water”. He added that MQM-P parliamentarians had repeatedly raised these issues, but authorities remained largely indifferent.

The MQM-P leader regretted that there appeared to be little accountability, alleging that those in power were misusing public funds.

Mr Khurshidi said MQM-P’s proposals for local government reforms in the 26th constitutional amendment were not included, despite prior agreement among political parties. He noted that his party had been an ally of the PML-N before the 2024 general elections, yet its proposals were still not incorporated. He added that assurances were later given that the proposals would be included in the 27th amendment, but this, too, did not materialise.

He said it appeared that the ruling elite was unwilling to empower the public through a strong LG system, adding that the issue affected citizens across the country. He alleged that the government had merely offered “lollipops” in the 26th and 27th amendments, and described Karachi as the worst-run city in the country, urging political leaders to address urban conditions.

He reiterated that without empowered local governments, basic public issues would remain unresolved.

Along with his concerns on the LG system, he also claimed that the Sindh governor had been removed for allowing ordinary citizens access to the Governor House.

He criticised what he described as a “colonial mindset” reflected in Governor Houses, adding that it was the “only fault” of outgoing governor Kamran Tessori that he had opened the Governor House to the public. He said the MQM-P leadership intended to raise the matter with the prime minister and credited Mr Tessori with initiating welfare activities there that successors might not continue.

Furthermore, he expressed concern over a rise in short-term kidnapping incidents in Hyderabad, noting that a similar trend had first emerged in Karachi. He urged authorities to take strict action in this regard.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026