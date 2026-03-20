Rs3.2m booty recovered from suspects: police

SUKKUR: The Ghotki police on Thursday claimed to have recovered Rs3.2m from a gang of four suspected robbers arrested by a special team of police officers and personnel.

DSP Sohail Ahmed Soomro, an undertraining police officer, told a press conference that he headed the special team formed by SSP Mohammad Anwar Khetran recently to track down the gang, which was involved in heinous crimes including robberies and an armed attack on a policeman.

The DSP said that services of IT experts and SHOs of the Daharki, Mirpur Mathelo and A-Section police of Ghotki were acquired and with the help of modern technology and informants, the police team tracked down the gang.

He identified the four arrested suspects as Ali Lakho, Adnan Gabol, Babar Golo and Farhan Kalwar, and said Rs3.2m rupees looted by them in different criminal activities were recovered from their possession. The money was displayed for media personnel at the press conference.

The DSP claimed that Constable Manzoor Ahmed Kalwar was attacked by them on February 20. He said one of their associates, Mahboob Sawand, was still at large and would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur police said they have booked and arrested a suspect, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, and recovered from his possession hundreds of BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) and the related electronic device.

They said that the suspect was acting on behalf of his superior, Mohammad Ali Buriro, and was arrested in a raid conducted over many complaints that under his patronage, deductions were being made by his team from the BISP beneficiaries’ accounts.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026