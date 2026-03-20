E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Rs3.2m booty recovered from suspects: police

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:01am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: The Ghotki police on Thursday claimed to have recovered Rs3.2m from a gang of four suspected robbers arrested by a special team of police officers and personnel.

DSP Sohail Ahmed Soomro, an undertraining police officer, told a press conference that he headed the special team formed by SSP Mohammad Anwar Khetran recently to track down the gang, which was involved in heinous crimes including robberies and an armed attack on a policeman.

The DSP said that services of IT experts and SHOs of the Daharki, Mirpur Mathelo and A-Section police of Ghotki were acquired and with the help of modern technology and informants, the police team tracked down the gang.

He identified the four arrested suspects as Ali Lakho, Adnan Gabol, Babar Golo and Farhan Kalwar, and said Rs3.2m rupees looted by them in different criminal activities were recovered from their possession. The money was displayed for media personnel at the press conference.

The DSP claimed that Constable Manzoor Ahmed Kalwar was attacked by them on February 20. He said one of their associates, Mahboob Sawand, was still at large and would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur police said they have booked and arrested a suspect, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, and recovered from his possession hundreds of BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) and the related electronic device.

They said that the suspect was acting on behalf of his superior, Mohammad Ali Buriro, and was arrested in a raid conducted over many complaints that under his patronage, deductions were being made by his team from the BISP beneficiaries’ accounts.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe