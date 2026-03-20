E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Women part of racket targeting BISP recipients

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five suspects, including two women, for allegedly making illegal deductions from payments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to an FIA spokesperson, the action was carried out on Thursday by the agency’s Multan circle on the direction of Director General Dr Usman Anwar and the FIA Multan director Ataur Rehman.

The FIA team, led by the deputy director, conducted raids at two locations in Mian Channu and apprehended the suspects. They were identified as Muhammad Khaleeq, Asif Zafar, Usman Ghani, Shazia Bibi and Zahira Ashraf.

The suspects were caught red-handed while distributing funds under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme and deducting between Rs1,000 and Rs1,500 from each transaction as commission.

Authorities said statements of the affected women were recorded, while mobile phones, registers and identity cards were recovered from the suspects during the raids.

The arrested individuals were taken into custody and further investigation was launched.

The FIA spokesperson said that the action would be continued against the suspects, who were exploiting beneficiaries of public welfare programmes.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe