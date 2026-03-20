Women part of racket targeting BISP recipients

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five suspects, including two women, for allegedly making illegal deductions from payments under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

According to an FIA spokesperson, the action was carried out on Thursday by the agency’s Multan circle on the direction of Director General Dr Usman Anwar and the FIA Multan director Ataur Rehman.

The FIA team, led by the deputy director, conducted raids at two locations in Mian Channu and apprehended the suspects. They were identified as Muhammad Khaleeq, Asif Zafar, Usman Ghani, Shazia Bibi and Zahira Ashraf.

The suspects were caught red-handed while distributing funds under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme and deducting between Rs1,000 and Rs1,500 from each transaction as commission.

Authorities said statements of the affected women were recorded, while mobile phones, registers and identity cards were recovered from the suspects during the raids.

The arrested individuals were taken into custody and further investigation was launched.

The FIA spokesperson said that the action would be continued against the suspects, who were exploiting beneficiaries of public welfare programmes.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026