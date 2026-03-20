Plan to restore original names of city roads, streets and historic colleges

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided in principle to restore original names of roads, streets, and historic colleges. However, it has yet to finalise a plan to revive Minto Park’s historical cricket ground and wrestling arena.

Several prominent colleges in Lahore had been upgraded to universities, transitioning from degree-awarding colleges to degree-granting universities that include Government College Lahore (GCU), Lahore College for Women (LCWU), Forman Christian College (FCCU), King Edward Medical College (KEMU), Kinnaird College for Women University, University of Home Economics Lahore and etc.

Several historic streets and roads in Lahore have been renamed over the years, often replacing British-era or Hindu-associated names with those of Islamic, Pakistani, or local historical figures such as Queen’s Road was renamed Fatima Jinnah Road, Jail Road renamed Allama Iqbal Road, Davies Road renamed Sir Aga Khan Road, Lawrence Road renamed Bagh-i-Jinnah Road, Empress Road renamed Shahrah-i-Abdul Hameed bin Badees, Krishan Nagar renamed Islampura, Santnagar renamed Sunnat Nagar, Dharampura renamed Mustafabad, Brandreth Road renamed Nistar Road, Tempbell Street renamed Hameed Nizami, Laxmi Chowk renamed Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk, Jain Mandir Road renamed Babri Masjid Chowk, Ram Gali renamed Rehman Gali, Kumharpura renamed Ghaziabad and Outfall Road was renamed Jeelani Road.

“The term ‘university’ will be removed and institutions revert to their historic names,” a government official said after a meeting on the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR) project here on Thursday.

No word on revival of Minto Park’s cricket ground and wrestling arena

The huddle was jointly presided over by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A comprehensive review of ongoing restoration projects of heritage buildings across Lahore was conducted, including visual progress assessments. It decided to develop a Convent Garden behind Tollinton Market, along with an “Everything Organic Café.” The garden will feature semi-covered areas, shops, and a two-storey underground parking facility.

Plans for a New Museum Block were also reviewed, where world-class galleries — featuring ancient weapons, coins, Chinese and Sikh heritage — will be established, along with interactive digital screens for visitors.

It also decided to convert the route from Shahalam Gate to Rang Mahal Chowk into a pedestrian walkway. Additionally, eight historic routes within the Walled City would be restored, including areas around Bhati, Mochi, Akbari, Yaki, Masti, and Delhi Gates.

A Tourist Information Office will be established at Akbari Gate, while restoration projects for Mochi Gate, Yaki Gate, and Masti Gate were also presented.

The meeting decided to restore the walls of the Lahore Fort to their original condition in phases. Emphasis was placed on maintaining uniform historical architecture on the exterior of old buildings.

“Encroachments at Shah Alami Chowk will be cleared to restore Baoli Bagh, while the historic structure adjacent to Neela Gumbad will be rehabilitated in line with heritage design. An underground parking facility and a themed café are also planned at the site.”

Progress on the expansion project of Data Darbar was reviewed. It was decided that 18 kanal of land would be acquired for expansion, with directions to ensure compensation to affected individuals at market rates.

The initiative reflects a comprehensive effort to revive Lahore’s historic character while integrating modern urban planning for tourism, accessibility, and cultural preservation.

Restoration of cricket grounds, wrestling arena of Minto Park

In the last meeting, it was proposed that a cricket ground and traditional ‘akhara’ at Minto Park (Greater Iqbal Park) should be restored, reaffirming the government’s resolve to blend heritage conservation with modern urban planning under the vision of a renewed old Lahore.

However, in this meeting this matter was not taken up. The PML-N government in the past faced immense criticism for demolishing three cricket grounds, cricket clubs area and historical ‘akhara’ (wrestling arena) for pahalwans during the development of the Greater Iqbal Park.

“The PML-N government showed no respect to the heritage especially three cricket grounds and several cricket clubs while merging the Minto Park with Iqbal Park during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister thus depriving the local youth of this sports activity there,” Amir Khalid, who would play cricket at Minto Park in 1990s, told Dawn.

“Several cricketers like Oval’s Hero Fazal Mehmood, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Nazar Mohammad, Saleem Altaf, Shafqat Rana, Mohammad Ilays, Mudassar Nazar, Aamir Sohail, Saleem Malik, Manzoor Elahi and Inzamamul Haq and several others were trained at these cricket clubs at Minto Park. Before Partition Lala Amarnath learned their cricket basics at the Minto Park. The cricketing community should push the government for restoration of these cricket grounds and clubs’ area,” Mr Khalid said.

When Lala Amarnath visited Lahore with the Indian cricket team in 1978 he specially went to Minto Park and spent time with the players of Crescent Club for which he played before Partition. The then demolished wrestling arena by the PML-N government was once located in a cluster of trees at the centre of the Minto Park.

All-time greats such as Goonga Pehalwan, Imam Bakhsh and Gama Pehalwan had wrestling bouts there. Before Partition, Hindus of Lahore would organise their ‘Dasehra’ mela in Minto Park.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026