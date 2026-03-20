Man kills self, son over family feud

LAHORE: A man reportedly committed suicide soon after killing his young son and injuring his wife and daughter over some family issues in Defence area here on Thursday.

As per reports, family head Sarfraz (42) exchanged arguments with his wife Shahnaz over some family matters.

In a fit of rage, he brought a gun from an adjacent room and opened indiscriminate fire when his son Abdullah (23) and daughter Fatima (18) were also present there to settle the matter between their parents.

As Sarfaz opened fire, the bullets hit wife, son and daughter, leaving all of them in a pool of blood.

Shooting leaves wife, daughter injured

On seeing them injured, Sarfraz also shot himself to end his life, a police official said, adding that he and his son succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The police rushed to the site on being alerted and found the woman and her daughter injured critically.

Both of them were rushed to a local hospital while the bodies of Sarfraz and his son were shifted to the city morgue for postmortem.

The police official linked the unfortunate incident to a family dispute, saying that further investigations were underway.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026