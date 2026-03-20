Robber arrested

TOBA TEK SINGH: A robber was re-arrested in an injured condition by Jaranwala Saddar police after an encounter late on Wednesday night.

Police claimed that Alipur Bangla police post in-charge ASI Shahjahan along with cops was taking the detained robbery suspect Babar for recovery when four armed suspects, who intercepted the team near Chak 54 GB, opened fire on the personnel, get the suspect freed and fled towards Satiana Road.

Later, Station House Officer Saddar Jaranwala police Inspector Ijaz Ahmed reached with more policemen. The team chased them near Chak 55 GB canal bridge. The suspects again opened fire on the police party. During the shootout, police found Babar lying in an injured condition. The police claimed that he was injured by the firing of his own accomplices. His accomplices escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

The rearrested injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment. He was involved in more than two dozen robberies he committed in different districts.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026