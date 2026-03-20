Seasonal flowers add to Liberty Chowk beauty

LAHORE: The Horticulture Agency Lahore, formerly the Parks & Horticulture Authority, has planted eye-catching flowers around Liberty Chowk.

Under a special arrangements, a variety of seasonal spring flowers and plants have been planted at Liberty Chowk, which has become a center of attraction for citizens.

According to a spokesman, this colorful floral display has created a pleasant and fragrant environment, adding to the festive spirit of the city.Similar beautification measures are being undertaken at other key locations across the city to make Lahore green, vibrant, and welcoming for Eid celebrations, he said.

CAPACITY: The capacity of the Lakshmi Chowk underground water storage tank is being increased from three million gallons to four million gallons.

According to Wasa, the rainwater from Nisbat Road, Gawalmandi, and surrounding areas will be diverted through underground pipelines into the storage tank, ensuring effective drainage during the monsoon season. The project design has been further improved in line with the directions, and the depth of the tank has also been increased.

The Lakshmi Chowk has historically remained a major flooding point during monsoon, where several feet of water used to accumulate, causing severe inconvenience to citizens. The completion of this project will provide a long-term solution to this issue.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026