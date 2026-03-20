UET cuts PhD admission fee

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Academic Council on Thursday approved 50 per cent reduction in PhD admission fee and 30pc in tuition fee for students.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir chaired the 238th meeting of the Academic Council which focused on student facilitation, equality, and the enhancement of academic standards. Several key decisions were taken, with some internal and external members participating online.

The council approved a 50pc reduction in PhD admission fees and a 30pc in tuition fees, providing a significant financial relief to students.

Additionally, the council approved a 50pc reduction in fees for non-Muslim students and upgraded them from Category A-2 to Category A-1, effectively eliminating fee-based distinctions between Muslim and non-Muslim students and promoting equality. As a result, the fees for non-Muslim students will be nearly halved.

The council also approved the launch of several new Master’s and PhD programmes and decided to review and upgrade curricula to align with contemporary academic and industry standards, ensuring that students receive high-quality, modern education.

Furthermore, the vice chancellor approved an extension in the duration for degree completion, offering additional relief and flexibility to students.

These initiatives, particularly the fee relief measures for minority students and other programmes, were highly appreciated by the council members, who described them as student-friendly and commendable steps.

VC Prof Munir emphasised that the university is committed to providing equitable, modern, and high-quality education, and these decisions reflect the university’s vision in practice.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026