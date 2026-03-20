E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Court bars home demolitions in Ghauri Town

Malik Asad Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:30am
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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has restrained the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from taking action against houses in Ghauri Town Phase 7, Islamabad, by issuing a stay order on demolition notices.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan passed a written order while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Mohammad Asif Gujar.

The court issued notices to the CDA and other respondents, seeking their replies in the matter.

According to the petition, the CDA had issued a demolition notice on February 24, which was challenged before the court.

The petitioner argued that the notices were served during the holy month of Ramazan, causing severe mental distress and anguish to about 20,000 residents.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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