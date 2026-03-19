E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Zia Langove sworn in as Balochistan’s home minister

Saleem Shahid Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:57am
Mir Ziaullah Langove — DawnNewsTV/File
Mir Ziaullah Langove — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Mir Ziaullah Langove of the Balochistan Awami Party was sworn in as provincial home minister on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, where Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers Asim Kurd Gello, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Balochistan police chief Mohammad Tahir and senior officials and secretaries.

CM Bugti assigned the home and tribal affairs department to Mr Langove under Rule 5 of the Balochistan Government Rules of Business. An official notification confirming the assignment was also issued by the governor.

Mr Langove, who was elected from PB-36 Kalat, had been de-notified on Aug 21, 2024. The post of home minister had remained vacant since then, with the department under the chief minister’s charge.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

THE US-Israeli attempt to wipe out Iran’s top leadership is not likely to have the intended effect of making the...
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe