Zia Langove sworn in as Balochistan’s home minister

QUETTA: Mir Ziaullah Langove of the Balochistan Awami Party was sworn in as provincial home minister on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, where Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, provincial ministers Asim Kurd Gello, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani, Senator Dinesh Kumar, Balochistan police chief Mohammad Tahir and senior officials and secretaries.

CM Bugti assigned the home and tribal affairs department to Mr Langove under Rule 5 of the Balochistan Government Rules of Business. An official notification confirming the assignment was also issued by the governor.

Mr Langove, who was elected from PB-36 Kalat, had been de-notified on Aug 21, 2024. The post of home minister had remained vacant since then, with the department under the chief minister’s charge.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026