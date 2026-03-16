JUI-F candidate alleges rigging in Kalat re-polling

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) candidate from PB-36, Kalat, Saeed Ahmed Langove on Sunday alleged massive rigging in the re-polling in seven polling stations to ensure his rival candidate’s win in the constituency.

Speaking at a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, the JUI-F candidate alleged irregularities during the polling process and manipulation of the results in favour of his opponent through ‘missing’ ballot boxes.

He said that according to voter lists at seven polling stations, a total of 92 ballot boxes were required, but only 34 ballot boxes were delivered to polling stations.

The remaining 58 ballot boxes were missing and were allegedly used by his opponent Mir Zia­ullah Langove of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to stamp ballot papers for rigging.

Saeed Ahmed Langove claims only 34 out of 92 ballot boxes delivered to polling stations

The JUI-F candidate claimed that while travelling to Kalat, he was stopped for two hours at an FC checkpoint. He said he would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan and courts to seek justice. He claimed that video evidence and recorded statements of the presiding officers were available to support his claims.

He also recounted the events of February 8, 2024 general elections, saying 95 per cent of the process was transparent at 92 polling stations.

However, he highlighted issues at seven stations, including Johangazk and Narmak, accusing his opponent of seizing ballots at gunpoint, hiding them for 24 hours and fraudulently marking them.

He said when he and his supporters protested, the district returning officer gave results from 85 polling stations showing him leading by 2,294 votes. The next day, he claimed the RO and DRO conspired to issue Form 47 and Form 49 to declare his rival the winner, violating Kalat’s people’s mandate.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026