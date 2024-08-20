E-Paper | August 20, 2024

Balochistan home minister Langove urges youth to reject politics of violence

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 20, 2024 Updated August 20, 2024 08:03am

QUETTA: Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove on Monday said the youth should reject the politics of violence, anarchy and hatred and lead in the development of the province in a democratic manner.

Mr Langove, who is also the central vice president of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), said talented youth were a valuable asset of the nation.

He was of the opinion that Balochistan’s was lagging behind in the progress because of those few self-interested people who provoked the youth to pick up guns instead of encouraging them towards education, health and employment. He said the top priority of the present government was to settle education, health and sports fields in the wider interest of the province.

The minister said that revolutionary steps taken in the education sector under the leadership of Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti were yielding positive results.

“Balochistan is a bouquet of different nations, we must embrace peace, love and brotherhood among ourselves,” he mentioned, adding that it was just a matter of time when the youth would be running the country.

He said that enemies wanted to exploit the Pakistani youth for their nefarious agendas, which would be foiled by security forces with the support of the masses.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2024

