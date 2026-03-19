Anti-terrorism court grants bail to 26 TLP workers in Lahore

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted bail to 26 workers of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in cases involving violence and attacks on police.

The court announced the decision on the bail applications and directed the petitioners to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 each for their release.

The cases were registered in 2025 at Shahdara Police Station.

According to the prosecution, the TLP workers were involved in violence against police and incidents of violent attacks.

It said sticks and rods were recovered from the suspects.

A total of 26 workers, including Muhammad Ejaz and Abid Ali, had approached the court by filing separate bail applications seeking their release.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026