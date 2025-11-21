Sindh cabinet abolishes 14 anti-terrorism courts in Karachi, Hyderabad amid low caseload

KARACHI: In view of low caseload and improved law and order, the Sindh government has decided to abolish 14 Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) across the province and re-designate them as anti-narcotics courts to try rising drug-related cases.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The cabinet approved a proposal from the home department to abolish 13 of the 20 ATCs in Karachi and one in Hyderabad, converting them into special courts to expedite narcotics-related cases.

The re-designation will establish special courts across Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions. The remaining ATCs in Sindh will be reorganised to ensure efficient handling of pending cases.

Re-designates them as anti-narcotics courts; $15m grant cleared for JPMC’s new tower

The proposal aligns with Section 13 of the Anti-Terrorism (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2025, which allows the provincial government to increase, decrease or abolish courts as needed.

Centre to counter violent extremism

The meeting also approved the establishment of the Sindh Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism under the home department.

The move follows the enactment of the Sindh Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Act, 2025, aimed at preventing violent extremism, terrorism, militancy and subversive activities in the province.

In addition, the cabinet approved the establishment of a community health company and the creation of a Sindh government cloud.

The chief minister announced that cabinet meetings will now be held every fortnight, with the next session scheduled for Dec 2.

The cabinet approved a $15 million grant for the new Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Emergency Tower.

It approved a grant-in-aid of $15m (or its equivalent in PKR) to the Patients’ Aid Foundation (PAF) for utilities and medical equipment for a proposed 12-storey Emergency Tower at JPMC, Karachi.

The total estimated cost of the tower is $35 million. A consortium of PAF-JPMC donors has committed $20m for the construction, while the remaining $15m is being sought from the Sindh government for equipment and utilities.

The proposed grant will be released in two equal instalments of $7.5m.

The cabinet received a briefing from the Science and Information Technology Department regarding the proposal to procure the Habib Insurance/HBL heritage building on M.A. Jinnah Road for establishing the Sindh IT Tower.

The cabinet approved the proposal in principle and directed the IT department to obtain the necessary assessments from relevant departments, including the Board of Revenue for price assessment, NED University for structural strength and condition assessment, and the Culture Department for heritage evaluation under the Sindh Cultural Heritage law.

The cabinet also reviewed the allocation of 639 additional residential plots for members of the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The proposal included the Lyari Development Authority’s (LDA) request for authorisation to plan, allocate and develop the plots on 125 acres in Hawksbay Scheme-42, along with approval for the release of necessary funds.

The Local Government Department informed the cabinet that the lists of 1,271 existing allottees and 639 proposed beneficiaries had been submitted by the LDA and incorporated into the revised summary. The cabinet approved the proposal.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the allotment of residential plots to KPC members in New Malir Housing Scheme-I (Block 12) and Taiser Town Scheme-45 (Sectors 22 and 23) under the already approved 80/20 cost-sharing policy.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025