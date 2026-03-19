E-Paper | March 19, 2026

252 govt services integrated into e-Biz portal in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:41am
In this file photo, a person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan. — Reuters
In this file photo, a person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Punjab government claims to have integrated some 252 essential government services across 18 departments into the e-Biz online portal.

In a meeting chaired by the chief secretary on Wednesday, officials confirmed that the portal had already processed 44,519 applications, with 40,854 approvals successfully completed through the new automated system.

The government aims to further expand this digital footprint by increasing the number of available services to 300 by April 15.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed the officials to phase out manual processing entirely, ordering that all remaining government services be digitised to spare citizens from visiting offices in person.

He noted that modern technology remained the primary guarantee for better governance and that replacing traditional systems was essential to ensure absolute transparency in provincial affairs.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman briefed the meeting on new measures, confirming that all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) and permits would now feature QR codes for instant digital verification. Additionally, the “Maryam Ki Dastak” programme has been officially linked with the e-Biz portal to centralise citizen facilitation.

The meeting was attended by the ACS and senior officials, while divisional and deputy commissioners participated via video link.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe