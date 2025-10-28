Progress on eBiz Portal, price control steps reviewed

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday reviewed progress on the eBiz Portal, ongoing urban beautification initiatives, and price control measures across the province.

The chief secretary was chairing a video-link meeting with all administrative secretaries, commissioners, DCs and DGs from civil secretariat.

Briefing the meeting, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman said the eBiz Portal had been launched to enable citizens and businesses to obtain departmental NOCs online.

So far, he said, 2,878 applications had been received through the portal, of which 1,130 had been processed and approved. All verification and approval procedures were being completed through an automated digital system, ensuring speed, transparency and accountability, he explained.

The chief secretary stressed the need to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to encourage maximum use of the eBiz portal. “Creating ease and accessibility for citizens is a fundamental responsibility of civil servants,” he stressed.

Reviewing ongoing urban beautification and development schemes, the chief secretary instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure timely completion of projects in line with approved timelines.

Mr Zaman also directed strict monitoring of prices for essential commodities, including flour, Roti, and sugar, and directed that immediate legal action be taken against those found charging above official rates. “No leniency will be shown to anyone exploiting the public,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025