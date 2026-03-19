Food authority DG injured in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Kashif Iqbal Durrani sustained minor injuries when unknown attackers opened fire at him within the jurisdiction of the Chamkani police station here on Wednesday.

The police said that Mr Durrani was on his way to the office when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on him near the Jhagra area, causing him minor wounds.

The police said the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

A case was registered against unidentified assailants.

Meanwhile, the provincial management service officers’ association condemned the attack on Mr Durrani.

In a statement issued here, the association’s chairman, Noman Wazir, said that the blatant act of violence against a public servant performing his lawful duties was not merely an attack on an individual, but an assault on the writ of the state and the integrity of the civil service.

“Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, hindering the ability of officers to serve the public effectively and transparently,” the statement quoted Mr Wazir as saying.

The association called upon the provincial government to conduct a swift and transparent investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and their masterminds and provide adequate security for field officers.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026