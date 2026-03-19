Section 144 imposed in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: District administration in Lower South Waziristan has imposed Section 144 across the district to maintain law and order during Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

According to an official statement by the district administration issued on Wednesday, several activities have been restricted as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive period.

The deputy commissioner, Musarrat Zaman, said that Section 144 would remain in force for five days from March 19 to March 23. She added that the administration had taken multiple steps to strengthen security and ensure the safety of citizens during Eid celebrations.

The statement said that aerial firing had been completely banned and a strict legal action would be taken against violators. The use and sale of toy guns have also been prohibited, as they can create fear and panic among the public.

In addition, the administration has imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers and pressure horns to minimise noise pollution and reduce potential risks. The use of vehicles with tinted windows has also been prohibited and violators will face legal action.

Keeping in view public safety and traffic concerns, the administration has ordered strict action against individuals involved in one-wheeling and drifting. Officials said that such activities not only violated the law but also pose serious risks to human lives.

Furthermore, swimming and boating in dams, rivers, lakes and ponds have been banned. Fishing and all kinds of recreational activities in water bodies have also been restricted to prevent possible accidents.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026