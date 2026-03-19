“If younger women act with older men in Hollywood or Bollywood, we don’t have a problem with it. However, if this happens in a Pakistani drama, people go up in arms.”

— Aijaz Aslam, actor

“Directors of TV dramas have made all the heroes look the same. Whether it is Danish Taimoor, Wahaj Ali or Imran Ashraf, they all seem to have identical styling: the same beard, puffed-up hair and serious expressions even though they are good-looking and intelligent.”

— Fiza Ali, talk show host

“I believe that it is possible for women to fall in love with two men at the same time. We don’t show such stories for fear of negative feedback.”

— Ali Ansari, actor

“Models have a limited shelf life. As they grow older, their bodies change and they cannot model after a certain age. Acting is something you can do even when you are older.”

— Amna Ilyas, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 19th, 2026