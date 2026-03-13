E-Paper | March 13, 2026

PSL opens transfer window until March 18

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:24am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened the transfer window for the upcoming season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will remain open until March 18, allowing franchises to make player transfers in accordance with tournament regulations and salary cap rules.

According to a PCB press release issued on Thursday, franchises will be allowed to conduct player-for-player swaps, transfer players in exchange for an agreed financial amount from another team’s remaining salary purse, or complete deals involving both player exchanges and financial compensation.

The PCB stated that all transfers must remain within the respective franchises’ salary caps and will only be finalised after receiving the board’s approval in line with HBL PSL 11 regulations.

The board further announced that, owing to exceptional circumstances surrounding the acquisition of Multan Sultans, the franchise — with approval from the other teams — has been granted an incremental increase of Rs1.2 crore in its salary cap. The side has also been allowed to make two additional signings, taking its maximum squad size to 22 players, although, like other teams, it will be restricted to a matchday squad of 20 players.

The eight-team 11th edition of the PSL is scheduled to be held across six venues from March 26 to May 3. Two new venues — Peshawar and Faisalabad — have been added to the existing hosts Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Two new franchises, Rawalpindi Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, have also been included, increasing the number of participating teams from six to eight.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

