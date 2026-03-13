E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Abelenda hits six

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:21am
LAHORE: Six goals from Lao Abelenda guided BN Polo to an 8-6 victory over FG Polo on the second day of the Pakistan Polo Cup for the National Open Polo Championship at the Jinnah Polo Fields here on Thursday.

Abelenda led the scoring for BN Polo with six goals, while team-mates Tito Ruiz Guinazu and Ibrahim Khalil chipped in with one goal apiece.

FG Polo put up a spirited fight, with Mekayial Sami scoring three goals, Rauli Laplacette adding two and Marcos Rivarola contributing one, but their efforts were not enough to prevent defeat.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

